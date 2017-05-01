With Obama, Clinton gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
It's more of an encore for Nancy Pelosi, the 77-year-old House Democratic leader who spent four years as the nation's first female speaker, lost her majority in 2010 and now wants the gavel again. In that quest, the California lawmaker and fundraiser extraordinaire finds herself as the GOP's preferred face of a Democratic Party trying to upend Republicans' monopoly control in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|1 hr
|B Hussein O
|33
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|21 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC