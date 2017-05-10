Water lines to The Pocket a - go'
Work could start as early as this fall on a SPLOST-funded project to extend water lines into the Everett Springs area .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC