Waiting for a verdict on Vogtle

Electricity consumers in Georgia have been paying - or rather, down-paying - for several years now on the cost of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle on the Savannah River. Georgia Power customers who have been paying an average of about $100 a year more on residential bills for that project could find out today if what they've been billed for in advance ever gets finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.