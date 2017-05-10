Waiting for a verdict on Vogtle

Waiting for a verdict on Vogtle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Electricity consumers in Georgia have been paying - or rather, down-paying - for several years now on the cost of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle on the Savannah River. Georgia Power customers who have been paying an average of about $100 a year more on residential bills for that project could find out today if what they've been billed for in advance ever gets finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 17 hr Bill in Dville 7,587
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 2 aub1945 398
News Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove... Apr 30 anonymous 1
News Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi... Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 7
Hank Johnson Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 1
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday... Apr 21 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC