Veterans say it's important for South Georgians to remember Memorial Day
South Georgia veterans want you to know about a number of Memorial Day observances this holiday weekend, and why it's important that everyone remember why we observe Memorial Day. Saturday morning at the Albany Mall 144 crosses will be erected in remembrance of the men from Dougherty and Lee Counties who have been killed in combat from World War One until the present.
