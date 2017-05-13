Trent North a finalist for Douglas County superintendent
Trent North, who is also a Carroll County commissioner, is among the finalists, along with Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen and Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville. North, who resides in Carrollton, is a returning principal at Carrollton Middle School, a school he led between 2005-11.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|21 hr
|Barry S
|15
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|Mon
|WTF
|2
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC