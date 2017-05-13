Toiletry drive supports homeless vets across Georgia
The sixth annual Stand Up for Stand Down toiletry drive for Georgia's homeless veterans kicks off May 29 and runs through Aug. 11. Sponsored by the Georgia District Pilot International Clubs and Georgia Cancer Specialists, affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, the drive collects much-needed toiletry and personal care items to fill ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|7 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Mon
|Barry S
|15
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 21
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC