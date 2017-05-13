Toiletry drive supports homeless vets...

Toiletry drive supports homeless vets across Georgia

The sixth annual Stand Up for Stand Down toiletry drive for Georgia's homeless veterans kicks off May 29 and runs through Aug. 11. Sponsored by the Georgia District Pilot International Clubs and Georgia Cancer Specialists, affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, the drive collects much-needed toiletry and personal care items to fill ... (more)

Chicago, IL

