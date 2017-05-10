Texting tugs at spirit of Ga. Open Me...

Texting tugs at spirit of Ga. Open Meetings Act

The Milton City Council drew headlines in April and June of last year when councilmembers were texting residents during meetings. While Georgia's Open Meetings Act ensures citizens a front-row seat to decisions that affect their lives, some practices have cast doubt on government's commitment to transparency.

