Tangella Hill being taken into custody
Investigators from the Georgia Department of Revenue and District Attorney's Office have arrested two people at H&P Financial Services on Broad Avenue for filing fraudulent tax returns. Investigators obtained five arrest warrant for the owner, Tangela Hill, and her business partner, Wayne Phillips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|1 hr
|may bee
|11
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|14 hr
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC