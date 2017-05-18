Special Kids Benefit From I-85 Contractor's Hard Work
When Atlanta's fire-damaged I-85 bridge came in well ahead of the proposed completion date, Georgia DOT kept their promise and awarded contractor C.W. Matthews of Marietta a $3.1 million bonus. This week C.W. Matthews President Dan Garcia announced $10,000 of that bonus money will go to Camp Hooray, an innovative 70-acre facility run by non-profit Extra Special People that gives children with special a chance to enjoy summer camp fun and activities in a safe and accessible environment.
