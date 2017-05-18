Special Kids Benefit From I-85 Contra...

Special Kids Benefit From I-85 Contractor's Hard Work

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment

When Atlanta's fire-damaged I-85 bridge came in well ahead of the proposed completion date, Georgia DOT kept their promise and awarded contractor C.W. Matthews of Marietta a $3.1 million bonus. This week C.W. Matthews President Dan Garcia announced $10,000 of that bonus money will go to Camp Hooray, an innovative 70-acre facility run by non-profit Extra Special People that gives children with special a chance to enjoy summer camp fun and activities in a safe and accessible environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Fri may bee 11
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!, Thu jabuenrostro 1
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... May 14 CORRUPT 1
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) May 12 Will Dockery 7,588
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 2 aub1945 398
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC