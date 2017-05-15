Speaker helps GOP candidate in competitive Georgia race
The top congressional Republican is providing campaign help to Karen Handel in her surprisingly competitive House race against Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff in a Georgia district that has been in GOP hands for nearly four decades. Speaker Paul Ryan is appearing in the traditionally conservative suburbs of metro Atlanta on Monday for Handel.
