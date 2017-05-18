Sparring Over Women's Health in Georgia's 6th District
As the June 20 runoff election in Georgia's 6th district approaches, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are facing off with competing ads on women's health and anti-abortion groups have joined in the fight. Ossoff's broadcast cable ad, released Tuesday, features an ob-gyn doctor criticizing Handel for her move to "cut off funding for Planned Parenthood cancer screenings when she was an executive at Susan G. Komen."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Fri
|may bee
|11
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|Thu
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC