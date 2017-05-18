Sparring Over Women's Health in Georgia's 6th District

As the June 20 runoff election in Georgia's 6th district approaches, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are facing off with competing ads on women's health and anti-abortion groups have joined in the fight. Ossoff's broadcast cable ad, released Tuesday, features an ob-gyn doctor criticizing Handel for her move to "cut off funding for Planned Parenthood cancer screenings when she was an executive at Susan G. Komen."

