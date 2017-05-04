South Georgia classic car connoisseurs gathering in Valdosta
The Valdosta Daily Times reports the South Georgia Classic Car Club scheduled its 11th annual "Super Cruise-In" Saturday. The event is known to bring in hundreds of antique, classic and special-interest cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the region.
