Source: WGCL

CBS46 has learned more than three thousand people are now registered to vote in Georgia's 6th Congressional District after a federal judge ordered the state to extend the registration deadline. The runoff race in the 6th is one of the most watched in the country with millions of dollars in donations pouring into both democrat Jon Ossoff's and republican Karen Handel's campaigns.
