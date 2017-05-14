Sen. Perdue gets updates on Fort Stewart-Hunter, other Georgia bases
U.S. Sen. David Perdue meets with representatives for Georgia's military installations May 8 in Atlanta. U.S. Sen. David Perdue meets with representatives for Georgia's military installations May 8 in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow...
|2 hr
|Kelly
|2
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|10 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC