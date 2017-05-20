Offshore exploration and drilling bac...

Offshore exploration and drilling back on table for Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that it is moving forward on seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean, the first step toward offshore drilling in a region where it has been blocked for decades. The Interior Department plans to review six applications by energy companies that were rejected in January by the Obama administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... 2 hr Wheatb 1
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 15 hr hiigg 12
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!, May 18 jabuenrostro 1
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... May 14 CORRUPT 1
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) May 12 Will Dockery 7,588
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC