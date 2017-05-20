Oakwood pool set to open under private management
Oakwood's city pool is set to open for the summer season Saturday under new private management after a five-year run with the Georgia Mountains YMCA ended last year. City Council voted earlier this month to contract with SwimAtlanta Pool Management-Gwinnett in Lawrenceville to operate the pool in City Park off Railroad Street.
