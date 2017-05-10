New cafe, general store serves up coffee, array of Georgia food items
A business that blends a variety of coffee beverages with products from across Georgia has opened on the upper level of The Landings with hopes of becoming a regular among customers seeking something tasty and unique. Wheelys Cafe & General Store at 5592 Whitesville Road, adjacent to Outback Steakhouse, will be holding its grand opening this weekend, said owner Dustin Cooper, who also owns P.V.F. Supply, an industrial supply company in Columbus.He acknowledges being a novice to the coffee and retail food business, but believes it can work.
