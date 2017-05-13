Nation-Now 53 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Baby's skull is fractured at GA...
Daycares in Georgia get millions of dollars in taxpayer money to care for the state's vulnerable children. An 11Alive investigation found some of those daycares have been cited hundreds of times over the past three years for breaking the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|18 hr
|Barry S
|15
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|22 hr
|WTF
|2
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC