Nathan Deal signs $49 billion Georgia budget, including employee raises
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal delivers the State of the State address on the House floor in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Georgia teachers will get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|9 min
|swampmudd
|43
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC