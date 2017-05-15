Mohawk Industries named to Forbes' 'America's Best Employers of 2017' list
Mohawk Industries, 1755 The Exchange in the Cumberland area, announced that for the second consecutive year it has been named to Forbes' elite list of America's Best Large Employers.
