Milford Oyster Fest headliner announced

7 hrs ago

The southern rock band Blackberry Smoke will headline this year's Annual Milford Oyster Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Milford. "The festival is really excited to have Blackberry Smoke as its headliner this year," said Festival President Ila Tokarz.

