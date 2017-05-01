MEMORIES: David Carroll on 'How to stand in Tennessee, Georgia...
Last week in our new memories feature, we took you back to the the time when the Cherokee and Chickamauagas inhabited much of the land in and around Marion County, especially an area called Nickajack Town - now flooded by TVA's Nickajack Lake reservoir. This week, we look at a piece of history that's still around in the modern day for all to see just barely off the beaten path in that same area with local TV and Radio broadcaster and author, David Carroll When I was growing up, WDEF-TV called its newscast "Tri-State Report."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarionCountyMessenger.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|1 hr
|PDJT
|47
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC