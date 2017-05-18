Markers will make the water safer
A South Georgia Life Scout is working to keep people safe, while enjoying themselves this summer, by posting signs along the Kinchafoonee Creek. Nathan Talley heard a story about a family stranded on the creek and wanted to do something to help out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|5 hr
|Wheatb
|1
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|18 hr
|hiigg
|12
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC