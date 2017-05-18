Markers will make the water safer

A South Georgia Life Scout is working to keep people safe, while enjoying themselves this summer, by posting signs along the Kinchafoonee Creek. Nathan Talley heard a story about a family stranded on the creek and wanted to do something to help out.

