Komen Coastal Georgia planning for next year's Rach for the Cure
This year's Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the Cure is over but the mission of Komen Coastal Georgia never ends. We headed out to a volunteer orientation Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
