Jon Ossoff may have won Georgia's 6th District this past week

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Georgia 6th Congressional District special election to replace now-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price was already looking like a referendum on President Trump. With millions of dollars pouring into the race on both sides, the contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel seemed tailor-made to measure the demographic shifts in wealthy suburbs and the staying power of the Trump message.

