Jon Ossoff may have won Georgia's 6th District this past week
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Georgia 6th Congressional District special election to replace now-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price was already looking like a referendum on President Trump. With millions of dollars pouring into the race on both sides, the contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel seemed tailor-made to measure the demographic shifts in wealthy suburbs and the staying power of the Trump message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC