House Democrats' leader takes first step to run for governor
In this July 25, 2016 file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Abrams took the first step toward a run for governor on Tuesday, May, 2, 2017, filing paperwork to form a campaign committee for the 2018 contest to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal.
