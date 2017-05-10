Hall party faithful dive back into At...

Hall party faithful dive back into Atlanta race

Read more: The Times

After a post-primary slowdown, Hall County politicos are preparing for another dive into Georgia's 6th District House race - and they're learning lessons to bring home to the 9th District next year. Hall County Republicans and Democrats both are beating the bushes for volunteers to launch into the northern Atlanta suburbs in the next few days, their leaders told The Times.

