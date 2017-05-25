GSP ready for Memorial Day travel period

The Georgia State Patrol is ready for the Memorial Day holiday travel period. This year, the travel period is 78 hours long, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day.

