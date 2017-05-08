Governor to decide Tuesday whether to expand Georgia's medical marijuana program
Gov. Nathan Deal has until the end of the day Tuesday to decide whether to sign or veto a bill that seeks to expand legal access to cannabis oil in Georgia. Senate Bill 16 would allow more conditions to be eligible for treatment under Georgia's medical marijuana program.
