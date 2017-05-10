Governor signs medical marijuana expansion on final day
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal approved an expansion of the state's medical marijuana program on Tuesday, allowing people being treated for six additional medical conditions to possess cannabis oil. The new qualifying conditions include autism, AIDS, Tourette's syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease.
