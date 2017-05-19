Georgia's top malpractice insurer see...

Georgia's top malpractice insurer seeks to change company structure

15 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Georgia's largest medical malpractice insurer aims to convert from a "mutual'' company to a stock company, according to filings with the state insurance department. Atlanta-based MAG Mutual is a leading carrier in the Southeast for physician coverage and has about half of the medical malpractice insurance market in Georgia.

