Georgia's top malpractice insurer seeks to change company structure
Georgia's largest medical malpractice insurer aims to convert from a "mutual'' company to a stock company, according to filings with the state insurance department. Atlanta-based MAG Mutual is a leading carrier in the Southeast for physician coverage and has about half of the medical malpractice insurance market in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|1 hr
|hiigg
|12
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC