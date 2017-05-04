Georgia teen who attempted suicide on Facebook Live is OK
Double trouble: Would you notice if your date switched place with a TWIN? Our experiment proves you may not pay as much attention to people as you think Trump signs off on provision safeguarding medical marijuana in $1trillion spending bill - but suggests he could ignore it and crack down on the 29 states where it's legal Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Fox News and its parent company tried to disguise a $3.15m payment to ex-employee who claims she had 20-year affair with Roger Ailes Who was so vain? Does 'lost' fourth verse point to crack-smoking English womaniser who broke Carly Simon's heart as the song's mystery man? Are Russian hackers trying to help Le Pen win France's election? Front-runner Macron claims his campaign has suffered 'massive and co-ordinated' email leak on the eve of vote as polls put him 24 points ahead ISIS calls for terror attacks on French election ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC