Georgia swamp fire: evacuation order lifted for nearby towns

17 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for two south Georgia towns threatened for days last week by a wildfire that had spread outside the boundaries of the neighboring Okefenokee swamp. Authorities say evacuation orders in place for about a week were rescinded Sunday for the towns of St. George and Moniac on the rim of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

