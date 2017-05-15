Georgia swamp fire: evacuation order lifted for nearby towns

A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for two south Georgia towns threatened for days last week by a wildfire that had spread outside the boundaries of the neighboring Okefenokee swamp. Authorities say evacuation orders in place for about a week were rescinded Sunday for the towns of St. George and Moniac on the rim of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

