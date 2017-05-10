Georgia records tourism record, industry also strong in Hall
In the midst of Georgia's $61 billion tourism boom, Hall County continues to see steady growth in its visitor industry - and its own boom from an unexpected source. State officials touted Georgia's estimated tourism haul for 2016 in an announcement on Tuesday.
