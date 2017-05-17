Georgia officer called a hero after stopping suicide attempt
A Georgia police officer who stopped a man from hanging himself on Mother's Day is being hailed as a hero. Canton Police Officer Jonathan Nelson tells WSB-TV that he felt something wasn't right when he pulled into a shopping center parking lot Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|48 min
|B Hussein O
|9
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC