Georgia locals fed up over cluster of drug treatment centers
In this March 7, 2017 photo, traffic moves in downtown Riggold, Ga. In the northwest corner of Georgia, where cows and crops vastly outnumber people, a small cluster of privately owned treatment centers have sprung up in recent years for heroin and prescription painkiller addicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|26 min
|Retribution
|53
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|12 hr
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC