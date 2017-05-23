Georgia high school lacrosse player fatally shot in driveway
Local news outlets report 18-year-old Keshon Kerns' grandfather and cousin found his body Sunday morning with three gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|10 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|Tue
|John Valenza
|3
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|May 22
|Barry S
|15
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 21
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC