Georgia governor approves carrying concealed guns on campus
Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on Georgia's public college campuses
Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on Georgia's public college campuses, despite the objections of state university leaders and his own veto of a campus-carry measure last year. Deal shocked fellow Republicans with the tone of last year's veto message, which referenced opposition to guns on the University of Virginia campus by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, and an opinion by the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that described schools as "sensitive places" under the Second Amendment.
#1 14 hrs ago
part of this are TrumperCare#! ;-00000000
#2 2 hrs ago
Just so we’re clear, people with pre-existing mental health conditions have access to firearms but not healthcare?
Since: Dec 06
4,268
Location hidden
#3 1 hr ago
People that are judged mentally incompetent are prohibited from owning guns, so your comparison is flawed.
Did you not hear Trump insist that pre-existing conditions will be covered?
#4 57 min ago
WRONG!
Taxpayers don't buy guns for the lazy.
You have access to healthcare. Just stop trying to make me pay for yours.
#5 51 min ago
There are many more healthcare facilities than gun stores.
EVERYONE can find a doctor. You just don't want to pay that doctor.
#6 31 min ago
Any facility that is a gun-free zone is a TARGET for any nut case or terrorist (which can be one of the same - LOL).
At any rate, when people know in ADVANCE that there might be people who can immediately SHOOT BACK at them, will make that place very much LESS of a target.
Kudos to the Governor for allowing self-defense against potential violence on campuses that are no longer sitting targets for the violence minded criminal.
