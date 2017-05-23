Georgia firefighter dies after weeken...

Georgia firefighter dies after weekend accident on job

The Telegraph reports 29-year-old Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank died on Tuesday. He suffered a skull fracture on Saturday, after being hit in the head by a metal coupling as a fire hose snagged on a truck at a house fire in Montezuma, about 50 miles southwest of Macon.

