Georgia Enacts New Sick Leave Law
Georgia recently enacted a new law requiring employers who offer sick leave to allow employees to use their sick leave to care for immediate family members. The law, SB 201 , which takes effect on July 1, 2017, does not require employers who do not offer sick leave to implement sick leave policies, but pertains exclusively to employers who do offer sick leave.
