Georgia Dems Want Sally Yates to Run for Governor
Some Georgia Democrats are pushing for former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to run for governor in 2018, The Hill is reporting. Yates is a Georgia native who worked in the Justice Department for 27 years before President Donald Trump fired her in January.
