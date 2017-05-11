Georgia Colleges Grapple With New Law Allowing Concealed Handguns on Campus
Georgia's public university presidents and police chiefs were strongly opposed to letting people carry concealed handguns on college campuses. Now that Gov. Nathan Deal has signed the campus-carry law, it falls on them to figure out how to implement it before the next school year begins.
