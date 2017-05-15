Georgia carries out first execution of the year
Death penalty opponent Peggy Hendrix protests the planned execution of J.W. Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his elderly neighbor at the State Capitol on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Atlanta. Ledford was scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Jackson by injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital.
