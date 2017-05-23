Fugitive wanted in Georgia gas statio...

Fugitive wanted in Georgia gas station killing arrested in N.J., cops say

MAPLEWOOD -- A fugitive wanted for fatally shooting a man in the head at a Georgia gas station was captured in Maplewood, authorities said Wednesday. Joseph Priester, 36, is accused of murder and other offenses after he allegedly shot Genaro Rojas Martinez , 39, in the head at point blank range outside the Texaco station in Smyrna, Georgia May 15, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

