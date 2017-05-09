Former UGA student gets 10-year sente...

Former UGA student gets 10-year sentence in drug deal that ended in murder of fellow student

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A former University of Georgia student is waiting to be sent to prison for his role in a drug deal that ended in the murder of a friend and fellow UGA student two years ago. Lucas Amsler Raposo, formerly charged with felony murder for the shooting death of Min Seok "Mike" Cho during a 2015 drug deal that Raposo had set up, had the murder charge dropped in January of this year after his defense attorney argued that his client was not legally responsible for Cho's death.

