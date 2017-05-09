Former UGA student gets 10-year sentence in drug deal that ended in murder of fellow student
A former University of Georgia student is waiting to be sent to prison for his role in a drug deal that ended in the murder of a friend and fellow UGA student two years ago. Lucas Amsler Raposo, formerly charged with felony murder for the shooting death of Min Seok "Mike" Cho during a 2015 drug deal that Raposo had set up, had the murder charge dropped in January of this year after his defense attorney argued that his client was not legally responsible for Cho's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|7,586
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC