FOIA reform arrives at last

FOIA reform arrives at last

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

It's been a long time coming, but citizens of South Carolina will soon have faster and cheaper access to public documents. For seven years, the Legislature has for one reason or the other not passed a Freedom of Information Act reform bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 8 hr Peckerwood Sosbee 7,589
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... 15 hr Wheatb 1
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Sat hiigg 12
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!, May 18 jabuenrostro 1
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC