Flags to fly half staff Friday for Georgia serviceman killed in combat

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags to fly at half staff Friday for a southwest Georgia serviceman killed in combat on April 29. He was a 1st Lieutenant and was serving as a paratrooper in the 82 Airborne Division. In his military career, Lee had received several decorations including National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Army Service Ribbon.

