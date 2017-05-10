Flags to fly half staff Friday for Ge...

Flags to fly half staff Friday for Georgia serviceman killed in combat

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags to fly at half staff Friday for a southwest Georgia serviceman killed in combat on April 29. He was a 1st Lieutenant and was serving as a paratrooper in the 82 Airborne Division. In his military career, Lee had received several decorations including National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Army Service Ribbon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 51 min Will Dockery 7,588
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 2 aub1945 398
News Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove... Apr 30 anonymous 1
News Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi... Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 7
Hank Johnson Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 1
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday... Apr 21 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC