Effingham man gets 9 years in prison, after 13 sentenced in meth bust
Jeramie Thomas Leslie, 31, of Guyton, Georgia, was sentenced earlier this week by United States District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 112 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Leslie was the last of 13 defendants convicted as part of a joint federal and state operation targeting methamphetamine trafficking in South Georgia.
