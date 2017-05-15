Democrats Eye Sally Yates for Gov. of Georgia in 2018
Former acting U.S. Attonery General Sally Yates seems to be a Democratic favorite for governor of her home state of Georgia in 2018. Yates, 56, became a rock star overnight among Democrats when she was fired from her position as attorney general on Jan. 30. Currently she is testifying in congressional hearings about her clashes with the Trump White House.
