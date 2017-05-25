Democratic Rep. Stacey Evans joins Georgia governor's race
Rep. Stacey Evans of Smyrna says her campaign will focus on how to protect and improve the state's Hope Scholarship program. Evans, who grew up in Ringgold, says she was the first in her family to graduate from college thanks to the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|Wed
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|May 22
|Barry S
|15
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 21
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC